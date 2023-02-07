Palestinians do not accept being ruled by Israeli collaborators, says Fatah official 

A senior Fatah figure said on Monday that the Palestinians do not accept being ruled by Israeli collaborators, Al-Resalah has reported.

"The Palestinians do not accept being ruled by Saad Haddad or anyone like him," said Abdul Fattah Hamayel, a reference to the Lebanese collaborator who founded and headed the South Lebanon Army during the country's civil war which fought alongside the Israel Defence Forces against Hezbollah and the Syrian army. "No Palestinian, including President Mahmoud Abbas and other Palestinian officials, will accept being a tool in the hands of Washington to carry out its criminal plans."

The former member of Fatah's Revolutionary Council stressed that the Palestinians will not accept the Palestinian Authority taking up such a role. "The current situation," he added, "makes it necessary for the PA to unite with the Palestinian people, work clearly with them and end security and all other cooperation with Israel."

Media reports revealed recently that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had put pressure on the PA to accept an American plan to crack down on Palestinian resistance in Nablus and Jenin. Abbas has claimed to have stopped security cooperation with Israel following the occupation state's killing of ten Palestinians in Jenin last week. However, he keeps ordering the PA security services to crack down on the Palestinian resistance and keep many resistance activists in prison.

