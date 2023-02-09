SOCAR offers free fuel for Turkiye disaster response vehicles

The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic's (SOCAR) Turkiye branch, SOCAR Turkiye, is offering free fuel to emergency vehicles in five cities affected by the massive earthquakes in Turkiye's south-east, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, the company stated, Tuesday, that it will provide gasoline and diesel to ambulances, fire engines, search and rescue vehicles of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and other official institutions at selected stations in Adıyaman, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras and Sanlıurfa.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes centred in the Pazarcık and Elbistan districts of Kahramanmaras province have affected 10 provinces in Turkiye's south.

According to the latest official figures, the quakes left over 8,000 dead and at least 40,910 injured in Turkiye.

