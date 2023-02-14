Iran 'killed two Israeli officers' in retaliation for Isfahan drone attack

Iran is reported to have killed two Israeli officers in retaliation for the sabotage attack that targeted a military facility in Isfahan, Iranian media have reported.

According to state-run media, following Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib's assertion that Israel had received a response after its failed attack on a military facility in Isfahan, an Israeli army spokesman confirmed that two Israeli officers had been killed. The report noted that other Israeli sources have indicated that the killing of the two officers came as part of an Iranian operation in response to the Isfahan attack.

The official IRNA agency said on Friday evening that the ministry of intelligence and intelligence officers from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had announced in a joint statement the arrest of the perpetrators of the failed attack. The statement stressed that Israel has been proved to have been responsible for the attack.

The Iranian authorities announced on 28 January that a drone attack on a "factory complex belonging to the Ministry of Defence in Isfahan" had failed. Iran records details of occasional explosions at industrial sites. Officials generally blame technical malfunctions or attacks by hostile states.

A number of sensitive military and nuclear sites in Iran have been attacked over the past few years. Tehran often accuses Israel of carrying out such attacks.

