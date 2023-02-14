Turkish president receives Israeli foreign minister amid deadly quakes

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday received Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in the capital Ankara for talks.

Erdogan and Cohen held a closed-door meeting at the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), according to the Turkish presidency.

The meeting came after two strong earthquakes jolted southern Turkiye on Feb. 6, claiming the lives of at least 31,900 people.

Earlier Tuesday, Cohen met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu to show his solidarity with Turkiye.

Following the deadly quakes, Israel was one of the first countries that sent support to Turkiye.

READ: Hundreds killed as 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Turkiye, Syria