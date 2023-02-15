CCTV shows terrifying moment earthquake hits Turkiye
Recently released CCTV footage from the Turkish cities of Kahramanmaras and Malatya captures the horrifying moment the earthquake hit the region. The real-time videos show how apartment blocks and other large buildings collapsed less than a minute after the earthquake started
