CCTV shows terrifying moment earthquake hits Turkiye

Recently released CCTV footage from the Turkish cities of Kahramanmaras and Malatya captures the horrifying moment the earthquake hit the region. The real-time videos show how apartment blocks and other large buildings collapsed less than a minute after the earthquake started
February 15, 2023 at 5:21 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, Syria, Turkey, Videos & Photo Stories
