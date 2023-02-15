Israel reinforces Border Guards to speed up Palestinian home demolitions

Israel has decided to reinforce the Border Guards in occupied Jerusalem by deploying three army reserve companies in order to speed up the demolition of Palestinian homes, Quds Net News has reported. According to Israeli public broadcaster KAN, the decision in this regard is expected to be approved in the coming days.

The context is the request made by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to Police Chief Yakov Shabtai to accelerate the demolitions. Initially, Shabtai refused and said that the task needs 300 extra police officers due to the deteriorating security situation in the occupied city. Haaretz reported that the two men screamed at each other.

Ben-Gvir is said to have taken the matter to the Cabinet, but Shabtai, amidst the refusal of other security officials, refused to accept his request. However, following the extreme right-winger's persistence, the police chief finally agreed.

READ: Israel demolishes 4 Palestinian houses in Acre