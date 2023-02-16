Young woman found alive after spending 248 hours under rubble in southern Turkiye

A young woman was pulled from the debris of a collapsed building 248 hours after an earthquake hit southern Turkiye, as hopes of finding more survivors fade, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Rescuers found Aleyna Olmez, 17, alive under the rubble in Dulkadiroglu district of Kahramanmaras province.

She was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Speaking to Anadolu, Hacer Atlas, a member of search and rescue team which saved the young quake victim, said that they reached Olmez after long and tiring efforts.

Atlas said: "First we held her hand, then we took her out. She is in a very good condition; she can communicate. I hope we will continue to receive good news about her."

At least 36,187 people were killed by the two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Turkiye last week, the country's disaster agency said on Thursday.

The 6 February 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes, centred in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa and Elazig.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Turkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

