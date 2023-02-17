Tunisia rights group: We reject Saied influence on the judiciary

The Tunisian Human Rights League (LTDH) yesterday said it rejects all forms of restrictions and illegal harassment of trade union activists, politicians, media workers and lawyers which have resulted because they exercise their right to expression.

In a statement published on Facebook, the LTDH denounced the arbitrary arrests and violent night raids that terrified children and families, calling for the need to respect legal procedures and the rights of suspects upon their arrest and detention.

The LTDH said it refuses to refer some politicians to the judiciary based on the terrorism law, which includes exceptional measures preventing them from communicating and meeting with their attorneys.

It denounced the arrest of Noureddine Boutar, director general of Mosaique FM radio, considering it an attack on freedom of opinion, expression, a free and independent media and an attempt to intimidate journalists.

The LTDH renewed its unequivocal support for freedom of opinion and expression and for a free and independent media.

It emphasised its denunciation of "the hate speech and accusations of treason adopted by the President of the Republic and his influence on the judiciary through convicting political opponents and issuing judgments describing them as criminals and terrorists."

