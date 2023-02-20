Negev Forum meeting delayed due to Israeli escalation against Palestinians

A planned meeting of the foreign ministers of signatories to the Abraham Accords, or Negev Forum, has been postponed due to the escalation in Israel's attacks against Palestinians in the occupied territories.

The meeting was due to take place next month in the Western Sahara, however no date has been set for it, Israel Hayom reported.

Israel has recently received separate messages from Morocco, the host of the meeting, and from the US.

News agencies reported that Morocco expressed its concerns over the situation in the occupied territories, as well as with the policies of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Meanwhile, the US administration expressed concerns over the location of the intended meeting, as the international community does not recognise the Western Sahara as being part of Morocco.

The Negev Forum brings together the foreign ministers of the countries who have signed the Abraham Accords in addition to the US secretary of state. It was held for the first time in Negev. Participants have discussed cooperation in energy, regional security, tourism, food security, water and health.

The UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco all agreed to normalise ties with the occupation state of Israel in 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords. A move Palestinians condemned. Morocco agreed to reinstate its ties with Israel in return for the US' recognition of Rabat's sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

