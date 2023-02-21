Iran iconic Milad Tower lights up with Turkiye, Syria flags in honour of quake victims

Iran's iconic Milad Tower lit up in the colours of the Turkish and Syrian flags on Monday evening as a mark of solidarity with the two neighbouring countries over recent devastating earthquakes, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Pictures and videos showed the flags of Turkiye and Syria emblazoned across the facade of the multi-purpose tower in Tehran, the sixth tallest tower and the 17th tallest freestanding structure in the world.

Tehran, which operates the iconic tower, also displayed a message of condolence to the people and municipality of the two neighbouring countries.

The 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes that struck south-eastern Turkiye and northern Syria on 6 February, followed by several high-intensity after-shocks, killed more than 46,000 people.

Many countries have, in the past few weeks, rushed with humanitarian aid and assistance to the quake-affected people, including Iran, whose Red Crescent volunteers have been present in both countries.

Iran's President, Ebrahim Raisi, in his speech during a public rally to mark the 44th anniversary of the 1979 revolution last week reaffirmed Iran's commitment to helping the quake-affected people.

During his visit to one of the camps housing displaced people in Adiyaman city, Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, thanked Iranian volunteer teams for providing assistance to the quake victims.

