OIC condemns Israel 'massacre' in Nablus as 'state terrorism'

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the Israeli "massacre" committed in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus and which resulted in 11 deaths and 102 injuries among Palestinians.

"This heinous crime constitutes an extension of the record of Israeli crimes and organised state terrorism practiced against the Palestinian people," the OIC said in a statement.

It also blamed the Israeli occupation for all the consequences of this "massacre" which should be investigated and its perpetrators should be prosecuted, the body added.

The OIC urged the UN Security Council to take shoulder its responsibility and carry out its resolutions related to protecting the Palestinians against the "continuous Israeli aggression."

Early yesterday, Israeli occupation forces raided the city of Nablus and murdered 11 Palestinians, including a child, in addition to wounding 102 others.

