3 Palestinians wounded, 1 in serious condition after Israel's West Bank attacks  

At least three Palestinians were wounded on Friday, including one in serious condition, following Israeli attacks in several areas across the occupied West Bank, Al-Watan Voice reported.

Israeli attacks on Palestinians who took to the streets following Friday prayer occurred in Hebron's neighbourhoods of Beit Amer, Sair and Yatta.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that three Palestinians were wounded, including one in serious condition, who were all rushed to Al-Khalil Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported that its paramedics treated tens of Palestinians who suffered wounds after being hit by teargas grenades. All received field treatment.

Member of Fatah's Revolutionary Council Osama Al-Qawasmeh was among the wounded as he was hit with a sound grenade and sustained facial injuries.

The Palestinians took to the streets to protest against the Israeli massacre in Nablus, where 11 Palestinians were murdered, including two elderly people and a child, and 102 others wounded.

In the city of Tubas, Israeli occupation forces stationed at Tayaseer military checkpoint threw teargas grenades at the Palestinian protesters. Several suffered teargas inhalation and received field treatment by the PRCS paramedics.

The protesters gathered near Tayaseer checkpoint in support of the Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails who have been revolting against increasing restrictions on their imprisonment conditions imposed by Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir.