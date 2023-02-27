Kuwait marks Liberation Day with symbolic loaf of bread

Kuwait celebrated its 62nd National Day yesterday, which also marked its 32nd Liberation Day, Anadolu has reported. Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Jaber Al-Sabah thanked Arab leaders for their congratulations after celebrations began on Saturday under the slogan "Glory and Pride".

"In a gesture of deep symbolic significance 32 years after the liberation of the country, the Kuwaiti Flour Mills and Bakeries Company reproduced the 1990 loaf of bread," said the Kuwait News Agency. The loaf was produced with specific ingredients, as a symbol of the Kuwaiti civil resistance during the period of the brutal Iraqi invasion and the steadfastness of the Kuwaiti people in the face of the shortages that existed at the time.

"Kuwait's public and private museums are full of collections that bear witness to the brutal Iraqi invasion," added the agency.

Earlier on Saturday, the Saudi Falcons display team presented shows in the skies over Kuwait in celebration of the anniversaries.

