Kuwait marks Liberation Day with symbolic loaf of bread

February 27, 2023 at 12:50 pm | Published in: Kuwait, Middle East, News
Demonstration flights held as part of the Kuwait's 62nd Independence Day celebrations in Kuwait City, Kuwait on February 25, 2023. [Jaber Abdulkhaleg - Anadolu Agency]
Kuwait celebrated its 62nd National Day yesterday, which also marked its 32nd Liberation Day, Anadolu has reported. Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Jaber Al-Sabah thanked Arab leaders for their congratulations after celebrations began on Saturday under the slogan "Glory and Pride".

"In a gesture of deep symbolic significance 32 years after the liberation of the country, the Kuwaiti Flour Mills and Bakeries Company reproduced the 1990 loaf of bread," said the Kuwait News Agency. The loaf was produced with specific ingredients, as a symbol of the Kuwaiti civil resistance during the period of the brutal Iraqi invasion and the steadfastness of the Kuwaiti people in the face of the shortages that existed at the time.

"Kuwait's public and private museums are full of collections that bear witness to the brutal Iraqi invasion," added the agency.

Earlier on Saturday, the Saudi Falcons display team presented shows in the skies over Kuwait in celebration of the anniversaries.

