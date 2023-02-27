Questions as French writer Bernard Levy named as conspirator against Tunisia president 

Social networking users in Tunisia have been sharing the names of people accused of conspiring against President Kais Saied including French writer Bernard Henri Levy who is nicknamed the "Godfather of the Arab Spring" and believed to be a Zionist agent by many.

A document attributed to the judicial body for combating terrorism was circulated, it included a list of 17 people accused of conspiring against state security, most notably businessman Kamal Latif, members of the National Salvation Front, Johar Bin Mubarak, Shaima Issa and Reda Belhaj, as well as well-known politicians Abdul Hamid Al-Jalasi and Ghazi Al-Shawashi.

However, it was the "inclusion" of Levy's name which led some to question the validity of this order.

Lawyer Dalila Mossadegh said Levy's name was included on the list to attract media attention, noting that no links have been found between him and the detainees in the case of conspiracy against the regime.

While Hisham Al-ajbouni, a leader in the Democratic Current Party, wrote: "The bigger the lie and the more spices that are added to it, the more it is believed by the fools and the herd!"

"Who is Sane who can believe that Ghazi Al-shawashi, Essam al-Shabi, Gohar bin Mubarak, Shaima Issa, or even Abdul Hamid al-Jalasi are conspiring against state security with a petty Zionist like Bernard Henry Levy? " He asked."

Researcher and political activist Sami Brahm added: "According to the lawyers, there is absolutely no mention of Henry Levy's name in the research transcripts. The addition of the name is an intentional manipulation to the facts to blind, distort and justify targeting."

Levy visited Tunisia in 2014, but he was forced to leave it only a few hours later under pressure from dozens of Tunisians who demonstrated at Carthage airport.

