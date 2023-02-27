West Bank killings continue with settler attacks

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has confirmed that Sameh Hamdallah Mahmoud Aqtash, 37, has died after being shot in the abdomen during an attack by Israeli occupation forces and illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank town of Za'tara.

Israeli settlers launched separate attacks across the West Bank on Sunday evening, local sources reported. The attacks started hours after two Israeli settlers died after being wounded in a shooting by a Palestinian gunman near a military checkpoint in Nablus.

According to the Palestine Red Crescent Society, its teams treated 100 Palestinians who were wounded in the attacks by settlers and soldiers in Huwara, south of Nablus, Wafa has reported. Among the injured was someone who was attacked by settlers with knives, someone who was injured after being hit with an iron rod, and a diabetic who collapsed. There were also 97 cases of tear gas inhalation.

Wafa said that settlers burned a house in Asira Al-Qibliya, and attacked several houses in Huwara. It noted that the settlers organised a march in Huwara, during which they threw stones at Palestinian homes. Such attacks also took place in nearby Beita.

It was also reported that three Palestinians were wounded in an attack by settlers and the Israeli army north of Ramallah. Other settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles outside Yasouf, east of Salfit, after forcibly blocking the entrance to the village.

Palestinian sources said that the Israeli army closed the roads into Nablus on Sunday after the two settlers were killed. Army reinforcements were deployed. The Israelis said that a Palestinian gunman was responsible for the attack. Palestinian opposition factions praised the shooting and said that it was a response to Israel's crimes and an affirmation of the escalation of resistance in the West Bank.

The attack coincided with the five-party meeting hosted by Jordan in the city of Aqaba to discuss an agreement on security arrangements to stop tension on the ground in the West Bank. As well as Jordan, Egypt, the US, the PA and Israel took part.

