Campaign of arrests hurts Tunisia's image, opposition says

Four Tunisian parties yesterday warned that the campaign of arrests and the deteriorating political situation reflect a "bad image" of the country, Anadolu reported.

This came during a press conference held in the capital, Tunis, by the Coordination Committee of the Progressive Democratic Parties which includes the Democratic Current, the Democratic Forum for Labour and Liberties, the Democratic Modernist Pole Party and the Workers' Party.

READ: Tunisia groups slam president's incitement against trade unions

Speaking at the press conference, Secretary-General of the Democratic Forum for Labour and Liberties, Khalil Al-Zawiya, said: "The economic situation cannot be resolved and funding cannot be found as long as the political situation and the status of freedoms in the country remain the same."

"What we are witnessing today in terms of arrests and a political situation, gives a bad image about Tunisia (…) political trials take place without files and international standards for fair trials," he added.

He said President Kais Saied had promised to correct and preserve the revolution, but then he established an authoritarian regime.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Democratic Current Party, Nabil Hajji, said Saied will one day be referred to court on the same charges he is charging his opponents with today.

Since 11 February, authorities have launched a mass campaign of arrests targeting politicians, media figures, activists, judges and businessmen.

Saied accuses some of the detainees of "conspiring against state security" and causing the economic condition to deteriorate.

READ: HRW calls on Tunisia president to stop targeting judges