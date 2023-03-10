Latest News
Iran-Saudi ties won't hurt Israel normalisation bid, official says
China's Wang Yi - Saudi, Iran restoration of ties a 'victory for dialogue'
Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to restore ties after China-brokered talks
Turkiye officially starts presidential, parliamentary election race
Israel military reinstates Colonel amid judicial protest
Israel ready to help Italy become energy hub - Netanyahu
BRICS Bank NDB to change its Brazilian Head at government's request
Activist: Jordan is putting pressure on freed prisoner, Ahlam Tamimi
France fire-fighters in awe of Turkiye hospitality
UK to pay $577m to help France clamp down on migrants crossing Channel
Journeymen of joy spread smiles in Turkiye quake-hit south
Israel soldiers storm Palestinian hospital in Jerusalem
UAE sends telecommunication equipment to quake-hit Turkiye
Israel settlers to take over spring after restoration works in Jordan Valley
Turkiye FM meets heads of UN migration, refugee agencies
