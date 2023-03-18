Hamas delegation meets with Russia deputy foreign minister in Moscow

A Hamas statement disclosed that a senior Hamas delegation arrived in Moscow by Russian invitation on Thursday to meet with Russian officials to discuss Palestinian concerns.

Musa Abu Marzouq, head of Hamas's International Relations Office, led his movement's delegation, which met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Representative of the president of Russia for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov.

The two sides discussed the latest developments concerning Palestine and the Israeli occupation forces, as well as the escalating crimes of colonial settlers in the occupied West Bank under the cover of the extremist Israeli government.

The Hamas delegation reaffirmed the Palestinian people's right to resist the Israeli occupation by all possible means.

Abu Marzouq asserted: "The continuous Israeli crimes are the main reason for the region's instability."

Bogdanov expressed his country's unwavering support for the Palestinian people's rights.

