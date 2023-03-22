Israel MK: Gaza is part of the Land of Israel, we will return to it

Settlements from which Tel Aviv withdrew in the Gaza Strip in 2005 are "part of the Land of Israel, and a day will come when we will return to it," Member of the Israel's Knesset, Orit Strook, said yesterday.

Speaking to Channel 7, Strook said: "I believe that, at the end of the day, the sin of the disengagement will be reversed."

"I don't know how long it will take. Sadly, a return to the Gaza Strip will involve many casualties, just as the departure from the Gaza Strip came with many casualties. But ultimately it is part of the Land of Israel, and a day will come when we will return to it."

Earlier yesterday, the Israeli Knesset approved the repeal of what is known as the Disengagement Law, which allows settlers to return to four illegal settlements in the West Bank that were evacuated in 2005.

According to the new law, settlers will be allowed to return to the illegal Homesh settlement, but not the Gush Katif settlements in the Gaza Strip.

The EU and US both condemned the law warning it will have an adverse effect on efforts to reduce tension.

