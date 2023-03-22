Jordan will support Palestine in face of any Israeli escalation

Jordan will support Palestine to face off any Israeli escalation against the Palestinians, news agencies reported Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Al-Safadi saying yesterday.

"If there is an escalation during Ramadan, Jordan will do what is necessary not only to protect its principles, but also to support the Palestinian people," the Jordan Times reported Al-Safadi saying.

This came as he responded to the remarks made by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich who stood with a map of what is known as 'Greater Israel' encompassing the whole of historic Palestine, the Golan Heights and Jordan.

Smotrich said "Palestinians don't exist", adding that they were made up to fight Zionism.

Al-Safadi said Jordan has "confirmed its condemnation, denunciation and rejection of this behaviour and has communicated with the international community to highlight the danger of this exclusivist and racist approach and its repercussions on the Israel-Palestine peace process."

