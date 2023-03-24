Saudi grants amnesty to prisoners in honour of Ramadan

The Saudi government has granted amnesty and released a large number of detainees who had been imprisoned in the Kingdom's jails for minor infractions.

According to the Director General of the Prisons Department, the process of releasing the prisoners has already begun in accordance with the King's decree and the directive of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef.

The decision was taken as part of the country's efforts to promote mercy and forgiveness during the holy month.

