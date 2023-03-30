Israel detained 115 Palestinians during Ramadan

Israel has detained 115 Palestinians in the first well of Ramadan, the Palestine Centre for Prisoner Studies revealed yesterday.

In a report the organisation said Israeli occupation forces had intensified their campaigns against Palestinian during the holy month.

Of those detained, 21 were children, most from the occupied holy city of Jerusalem.

Some of the children were detained for interrogation and were released and placed either under house arrest or on condition of paying a fine.

One of the detained children was Mohammad Abu Safiyeh, 17, from Sair neighbourhood, west of Ramallah. He was injured by the Israeli occupation forces about a month ago.

The centre called on the international community to protect Palestinians from the daily Israeli aggression.

