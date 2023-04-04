Tunisia protests in support of arrested activist Shaima Issa

Dozens of Tunisians broke their fast together yesterday in front of the women's prison in Manouba Governorate while protesting in support of the arrested activist Shaima Issa, a member of the opposition's National Salvation Front.

According to the correspondent from Anadolu news agency, Issa's family and members of the families of other political prisoners participated in the action to condemn the arbitrary detentions.

The protesters raised banners bearing the image of Shaima Issa, and chanted slogans against the regime's policies.

Issa Ibrahim Al-Haqqi, Shaima's father, told Anadolu: "My daughter is a political activist who expressed her opinion. There is no evidence of her involvement or threat to state security."

"We will not stop our sit-in and our peaceful movements, so that our freedom is not taken from us and so we do not submit to authoritarian decisions like those faced by Shaima and the rest of the political detainees," he added.

Samir Dilo, a lawyer and member of the defence for the detainees, told Anadolu: "We stand today to confirm our support for Shaima who is being oppressed, and for the rest of the detainees in fabricated cases that are not based on any material evidence."

He added, "We will demand, until our last breath, the release of the detainees. The talk by the existing authority about conspiracies and its fabricated crises is a means to cover up the wrong decision to imprison opponents and silence the voice of free people."

No statement was issued by the authorities following the protest.

A campaign of arrests began on 11 February in Tunisia, and it included politicians, media professionals, activists, judges and businessmen. President Kais Saied denies that the arrests are politically motivated and accuses some of those arrested of "conspiring against state security and causing the economic condition to deteriorate."