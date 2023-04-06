Hamas: events at Al-Aqsa are existential battle 

A senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement in the diaspora has described events at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem as an "existential battle with the Zionist enemy and its racist government," Quds Press has reported. Abdel Jabbar Saeed added that it is also a "battle of wills and sacred rights."

Saeed stressed this morning that the Israeli attacks on those in religious seclusion — itikaf — in Al-Aqsa Mosque and its sanctity as a place of worship "must be challenged with all kinds of resistance." He called on the Palestinian people to intensify their presence in Al-Aqsa Mosque and to go into seclusion there in their hundreds of thousands to "confront this fascist, racist attack."

Hamas, he pointed out, insists that seclusion in the mosque is no longer optional, but is a religious obligation in defence of Al-Aqsa Mosque and those within it. He urged everyone to mobilise and go to Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque by all means possible to support them.

"The Israeli occupation attack on the sanctuary was an attack on the entire Arab and Islamic nation," Saeed said in an address to the people of the region, "and it calls for taking to the streets, announcing support for the Palestinians, standing by those in seclusion and Al-Aqsa Mosque, and putting pressure on the occupation to stop its racism, fascism and aggression." He called on the Arab and Islamic world not to let Al-Aqsa down.

READ: Hamas calls for supporting Al-Aqsa against Israel's aggression