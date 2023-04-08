Netanyahu orders call-up of Israeli Border Police

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered an immediate call-up of Israeli Border Police reserve officers on Friday, The Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli daily newspaper described this as a major step that likely reflects fears of retaliation by Palestinians subjected to Israeli violence at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Israel Police said in a statement that four Border Police reserve units would be mobilised on Sunday, following instructions from the Defence Ministery and the National Security Ministry.

According to the statement, the four reserve units will join six Border Police reserve units already operating in and around Jerusalem and the mixed Arab-Jewish town of Lod in central Israel.

In light of the Israeli assaults on Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Palestinians across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem took to the streets to protest against the Israeli violations.

