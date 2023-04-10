Israel strikes Syria after 3 rockets launched at occupied Golan Heights

Israeli occupation forces carried out several airstrikes targeting various locations in Syria after claims that rockets were fired from the Arab country into the occupied Syrian Golan Heights early on Sunday.

"We are bombing Syria now in retribution," the Israeli occupation army said, noting that rockets were launched from Syria.

Israeli media reported that two missiles landed in an open area and a third was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defence system.

An earlier Israeli military statement spoke about three other rockets launched towards Israel: "Three rockets were launched from Syria into Israel a short while ago. One of them crossed into Israeli territory and landed in the southern Golan Heights."

This came amidst escalating Israeli aggression against Palestinian Muslim worshipers in Al Aqsa Mosque in a show of disrespect to over 2 billion Muslims around the world.

