Turkiye Embassy distributes food aid in South Sudan

Turkish Embassy in South Sudan, on Tuesday, donated 183 packages of food to vulnerable Muslims in South Sudan as part of aid provided during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The food packages containing cooking oil, beans, rice, sugar and maize flour were handed over to Muslims in South Sudan by the Turkish Embassy in coordination with the Turkish charity, TIKA (Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency) and South Sudan Islamic Council.

Turkish Ambassador to South Sudan, Erdem Mutaf, said that the assistance is the symbol of the Turkish nation's support and solidarity with the people of South Sudan.

"We are under huge pressure of earthquake, we have thousands of earthquake victims and we are supporting them, as well as you here in South Sudan," said Mutaf during the distribution of aid in the capital, Juba.

Mutaf appreciated Turkish aid agencies and development agencies for working hard to reach out to vulnerable people in South Sudan.

He said that they are not only giving food but also supporting capacity building, developmental projects, training of women, vocational training, child care and disaster relief in South Sudan.

Abdallah Baraj, the Secretary-General of the South Sudan Islamic Council, said they are happy with the food aid received from the Turkish government.

"We appreciate the Turkish government for supporting Muslims in South Sudan. This food is going to help those who are in need of something to eat," said Baraj.

He added that the beneficiaries include women, elderly people and people with disabilities.

Mohammed Maruk, one of the beneficiaries, thanked the Turkish government for giving them food during this difficult time when they do not have anything to eat.

"Despite the crisis, Turkish people are facing due to earthquakes, they have decided to support us. We appreciate it."

