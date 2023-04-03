Minister: Sudan wants to export meat to Europe via Turkiye

Sudan hopes to export meat to Europe via Turkiye, the Minister of Animal Resources, Hafez Ibrahim Abdul-Nabi said yesterday.

Speaking to an Anadolu correspondent, the minister said committees from both countries were formed in order to discuss exporting meat from Sudan to Turkiye and then to Europe.

For his part, the Turkish Ambassador to Sudan, Ismail Cobanoglu, said there is great potential for cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture and animal husbandry.

"The Sudanese have a goal, which is to become a global food basket and achieve food security for the African continent, and we will assist Sudan in achieving its goal," he added.

According to the latest official data, the number of livestock in Sudan exceeds 140 million.

