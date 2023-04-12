Egypt Foreign Minister to pay official visit to Turkiye on Thursday

Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, will pay an official visit to Turkiye on Thursday, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Shoukry will arrive in Turkiye at the invitation of Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, and hold talks as part of the visit.

"At the meetings during the visit, bilateral relations and regional developments will be discussed," said a Ministry statement.

Last month, Cavusoglu and Shoukry met in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, where the two discussed bilateral relations and regional and international issues, and agreed to maximise diplomatic ties.

Cavusoglu is the first foreign minister to visit Egypt from Turkiye in 11 years.

Diplomatic relations between Turkiye and Egypt have been at the level of charges d'affaires on both sides since Egypt's 2013 military coup, which overthrew then-President Mohammed Morsi.

