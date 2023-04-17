IMF: We do not want steps that threaten Tunisia's stability 

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva expressed her hope of overcoming the disagreement with the Tunisian authorities regarding the reform programme, considering that the matter is now in the hands of the Tunisian authorities and the Fund to reach a situation that allows for a good programme that Tunisia can implement.

Addressing the authorities in Tunisia, Georgieva said: "We do not want you to establish a programme that leads to the threat or undermining the country's stability," urging them to "take the remaining single step."

Speaking to Al Arabiya TV channel, she said: "The reform programme is not the Fund's programme but Tunisia's. However, we have a duty towards the Tunisian people. We are keen to ensure that the programme is reasonable and leads to the country's stability. I expect that we will find a way to overcome the differences. We have succeeded in securing support from Tunisia's friends, and now we have financial guarantees for the programme. The matter now relates to both sides reaching a situation that allows for a good programme that Tunisia can implement and that the Fund's staff can tell its board of directors."

"I wish the programme were ready now, and I still hope we can settle the difference in viewpoints. My message to the Tunisian authorities is that we are looking for what serves the country's best interest. We do not want you to establish a programme that leads to the threat or undermining of the country's stability. From this standpoint, we appeal to the Tunisian authorities to take the remaining step to raise it to the Fund's board of directors."

Tunisia reached an agreement in principle with the IMF in October on a rescue package of about $2 billion to support its ailing economy, but the plan is still awaiting approval by the IMF Board of Governors, which is pressing for reforms.

