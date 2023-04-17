Sudan minister loses 2 family members after missile strikes his home in Khartoum

Sudanese Minister of Minerals, Mohamed Bashir Abunammu, announced the death of two members of his family as a result of the ongoing clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Abunammu posted on Facebook that two missiles hit his home in Khartoum, killing two family members and three others, including two bodyguards.

The minister demanded that army Commander Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the Commander of the RSF, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti) immediately stop the fighting and resolve their dispute through dialogue.

Meanwhile, the UN World Food Program (WFP) yesterday announced the cessation of all operations in Sudan after the killing of three of its employees.

"While we review the evolving security situation, we are forced to temporarily halt all operations in Sudan," WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain said in a statement.

"WFP is committed to assisting the Sudanese people facing dire food insecurity, but we cannot do our lifesaving work if the safety and security of our teams and partners is not guaranteed," she added.

McCain also said it was difficult for WFP's staff to operate after a UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) aircraft was "significantly damaged" at Sudan's Khartoum airport during an exchange of fire on Saturday.

Satellite images documented the severe damage to the capital as a result of the clashes that broke out on Saturday morning. Fires could be seen burning near a hospital in Khartoum yesterday, while the headquarters of the Army General Command was severely damaged, and thick smoke rose from two burning planes at the airport with others already charred.

Earlier, the UN reported that its buildings and other humanitarian structures were hit by shells and looted in several locations.

