Sudan rejects external mediation efforts

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the armed clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces is an internal matter that should be left to the Sudanese people to resolve, away from international interference.

In a statement issued yesterday, the ministry said army Commander Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan has ordered the Rapid Support Forces be dissolved, describing them as a "rebel group".

Khartoum said it appreciated the mediation efforts of Arab and African countries and the international community to help calm the situation in the country.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry added that the "unfortunate events" that began on Saturday "resulted from the Rapid Support Forces' rebellion against the Sudanese Armed Forces in a number of locations in the capital and some other cities, after the attack on the residence of the head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in the guest house neighbouring the General Command of the Armed Forces."

It noted that the attack took place on the same day of the scheduled meeting between the Sovereignty Council President and Commander-in-Chief, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, "which indicates bad intentions on the part of the RSF."

"Accordingly, the armed forces responded to defeat the attack and expel the Rapid Support Forces from the vicinity of the General Command, as well as other headquarters that rebel forces have tried to seize, such as the Republican Palace, Khartoum Airport, and the headquarters of the Radio and Television Corporation," it added.

The ministry's statement also indicated that all national, regional and international mediations that sought to persuade the Rapid Support Command, led by Dagalo, to integrate into the armed forces had failed, due to the "intransigence" of the group's leaders.

Earlier on Monday, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) decided to send the presidents of Kenya, William Ruto, South Sudan, Salva Kiir, and Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti, to Sudan to reconcile between the groups.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and his British counterpart, James Cleverly, called for an "immediate cessation" of violence and a return to peaceful talks.

While Egypt has said it's willing to play the role of mediator.