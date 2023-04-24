Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkish foreign minister, NATO chief discuss situation in Ukraine

April 24, 2023 at 3:05 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, International Organisations, NATO, News, Turkey, Ukraine
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Antalya, Turkiye on March 11, 2022 [Cem Özdel/Anadolu Agency]
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Antalya, Turkiye on March 11, 2022 [Cem Özdel/Anadolu Agency]
 April 24, 2023 at 3:05 pm

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday discussed the latest situation in Ukraine engaged in war with Russia, reports Anadolu Agency.

Cavusoglu and Stoltenberg also exchanged views on the upcoming NATO summit and the alliance's enlargement over the phone, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Lithuania will host a NATO summit in the capital Vilnius on July 11-12.

OPINION: After Finland joins NATO, why is Turkiye making Sweden wait?

Categories
Europe & RussiaInternational OrganisationsNATONewsTurkeyUkraine
Show Comments
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2023 are now open
Show Comments