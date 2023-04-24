Turkish foreign minister, NATO chief discuss situation in Ukraine

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday discussed the latest situation in Ukraine engaged in war with Russia, reports Anadolu Agency.

Cavusoglu and Stoltenberg also exchanged views on the upcoming NATO summit and the alliance's enlargement over the phone, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Lithuania will host a NATO summit in the capital Vilnius on July 11-12.

