Anonymous Sudan claims responsibility for hacking Israel Mossad website, media says

The Times of Israel reported that the Anonymous Sudan group claimed responsibility for hacking the website of the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad.

The group said in a post on Telegram that "This attack is just a preparatory attack… for the big attack," according to the Israeli news website.

It added that the Anonymous Sudan is also responsible for hacking the websites of a number of Israeli banks and institutions over the past month.

Anonymous Sudan claimed responsibility for the cyberattack on Bank Leumi, Discount Bank, Mizrahi-Tefahot, Bank Mercantile, Bank Benleumi (First International Bank of Israel) and its subsidiaries Bank Otzar Ha-hayal and Bank Massad.

In April the group said it had targeted the sites of the Hebrew University, the Weizmann Institute, Bar-Ilan University, Haifa University, Ben-Gurion University, the Technion Institute, the Open University, Ariel Settlement University, Reichman Institute, Tel Aviv University as well prominent cybersecurity company, Check Point.

