Kuwait demands UN hold Israel accountable for crimes against Palestinians

Kuwait on Tuesday called on the international community, including the UN Security Council, to condemn the Israeli occupation and the increasing attacks against Palestinian civilians.

In a statement before the UN Security Council session on the situation in the Middle East and the Palestinian question, Kuwaiti Councillor Abdulaziz Amash demanded that Israeli perpetrators be held accountable for their repeated crimes that include settlement expansion, demolition of houses, forced evictions and restrictions on access and movement.

The Kuwaiti diplomat warned of the urgency of providing international protection to the Palestinian people in accordance with UN secretary-general's proposals, approved by the UN General Assembly.

He added that peace, security and stability across the Middle East will only be achieved when Palestinians are granted their legitimate rights, including their right to self-determination.

This, he emphasised, requires the end of the illegal Israeli occupation and the independence of the State of Palestine with full sovereignty over the land occupied since 1967 with Jerusalem as its capital.

Kuwait has on numerous occasions used international platforms to express its firm positions in support of the rights of the Palestinian people, condemn the occupation and reject normalisation.

During the UN session, council members from France, Ecuador, Ghana and the UAE expressed concern about the recent increase in violence in Jerusalem and urged a "deescalation of tensions." They expressed support for Palestinian rights and called for an end to the suffering of the Palestinian people.

More than 750,000 Palestinians were forced out of their homes to make way for the creation of the state of Israel, since then more than one million have been detained by Israeli occupation forces, many for posts on social media and for resisting the occupation of their properties. During the Muslim holy month of Ramadan two weeks ago, Israeli occupation forces raided Al-Aqsa Mosque and arrested some 400 Muslim worshippers.

READ: Ireland, Palestine agree to enhance cooperation in all fields