14,000 Sudanese have taken refuge in Egypt

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that 16,000 people fled Sudan and entered Egypt over the past few days.

The ministry's spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said that thanks to Egypt's efforts to facilitate the crossing of refugees from Sudan, 14,000 Sudanese citizens and 2,000 nationals of 50 other countries entered Egypt as of Thursday.

He added that the Egyptian efforts continue around the clock to facilitate the reception of citizens fleeing the military clashes in Sudan, to alleviate their suffering and to provide them with the necessary humanitarian assistance.

Since the start of clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on 15 April, thousands of people have headed to the Qastal and Arqin border crossings in search of safety.

