Tunisia appoints envoy to Syria for first time in 11 years

Tunisia's President Kais Saied yesterday appointed a new ambassador to Syria, the first diplomat to assume the post since Tunis cut diplomatic ties with Damascus 11 years ago following the Syrian regime's violent repression of peaceful popular protests, Anadolu news agency reported.

The Tunisian presidency said in a statement that Saied supervised the handing over of credentials to Muhammad Al-Mahdhabi, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tunisia, to the Syrian Arab Republic in the presence of Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar.

The appointment comes about a week after the Syrian Foreign Minister, Faisal Mekdad, visited Tunisia and announced Damascus' intention to send an envoy to the North African state.

Saied ordered the appointment of an ambassador to Damascus in early April.

