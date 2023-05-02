Portuguese / Spanish / English

Rights group: Israel continues illegal detention of Palestinian minors

May 2, 2023 at 10:39 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli security forces take a Palestinian minor into custody in the West Bank on 20 December 2017 [Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu Agency]
The Palestinian Prisoners' Centre for Studies said yesterday that the Israeli occupation continues to detain Palestinian minors holding them under administrative detention, Safa news agency reported.

According to the centre, the Israeli military court has renewed 17-year-old Maher Bany Jaber's administrative detention for the fourth time, for a further four months.

Jaber was detained in May 2022 and no reason has been given for his incarceration.

Currently, there are eight Palestinian minors being held under administrative detention in Israel's jails, the Palestinian Prisoners' Centre for Studies said.

It named three of the minors as: Yahya Al-Rimawi, 17, from Beir Rima, west of Ramallah, Qasim Hawamdeh, 17, from Hebron, and Jamal Adi, 17, from Beir Amer, north of Hebron.

