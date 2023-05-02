Rights group: Israel continues illegal detention of Palestinian minors

The Palestinian Prisoners' Centre for Studies said yesterday that the Israeli occupation continues to detain Palestinian minors holding them under administrative detention, Safa news agency reported.

According to the centre, the Israeli military court has renewed 17-year-old Maher Bany Jaber's administrative detention for the fourth time, for a further four months.

Jaber was detained in May 2022 and no reason has been given for his incarceration.

Currently, there are eight Palestinian minors being held under administrative detention in Israel's jails, the Palestinian Prisoners' Centre for Studies said.

It named three of the minors as: Yahya Al-Rimawi, 17, from Beir Rima, west of Ramallah, Qasim Hawamdeh, 17, from Hebron, and Jamal Adi, 17, from Beir Amer, north of Hebron.

