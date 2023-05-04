Latest News
Palestinian prisoners hold 2 Israeli jailers in Megiddo prison
Kuwait, UAE, GCC condemn storming of Saudi building in Sudan
Iran, Syria rank lowest for press freedom globally
Israel officials criticise 'weak' response to Palestinian rockets
Israel withholds more Palestinian tax revenues
Likud slams Ben-Gvir's decision to boycott Knesset votes
Hamas discusses regional developments with Russia
Rights groups call for international probe into Khader Adnan's death
Israeli forces murder 3 Palestinians in Nablus
China district police build surveillance system targeting foreign journalists, Uyghurs
US says deepening ties between Iran, Syria government should be of concern to the world
Turkiye gifts puppy to Mexico after search dog's death
Turkiye closes airspace to Armenia after erection of monument celebrating assassination of Ottoman generals
Greece warned ship-owners days before Iran seized tankers - sources
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation plans to send delegation to Sudan amid clashes
