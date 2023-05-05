Palestinian Lions' Den pledges continued resistance of Israel occupation

The Palestinian Lions' Den armed group in the city of Nablus has issued a statement mourning the martyrs who were killed by Israeli occupation forces yesterday morning in the city.

The group pledged to continue resisting the Israeli occupation and protect Palestinians, until the last inch of Palestine is free.

This came after a special Israeli army force stormed the old city of Nablus, cordoned a neighbourhood where Palestinian freedom fighters were hiding and assassinated them.

The Israeli aggression resulted in the death of three Palestinian freedom fighters and the injury of at least 166 civilians, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

