Israel occupation forces murder 2 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces murdered two Palestinian youths in Nur Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm on Saturday morning.

This came in a raid carried out by the Israeli occupation forces and undercover border police, the Israeli occupation army announced in a statement.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health shared that the two youths were brought deceased to a hospital in Tulkarm, and a third was brought with injuries to the limbs and in stable condition.

READ: Israeli forces murder 3 Palestinians in Nablus

The ministry identified the martyrs as Samer Salah Shafiee, 22, who was shot in the neck, chest and abdomen, and Hamza Jameel Kharyoush, 22, shot in the chest, abdomen and left leg.

In its statement, the Israeli occupation army disclosed: "The two gunmen were shot and killed after attempting to flee the scene."

Israel has killed 108 Palestinians since the start of 2023 in the occupied Palestinian territories, including 20 children and two who died in prison.

READ: Israel destroys 300 Palestinians homes in 3 months