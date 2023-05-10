Israeli settlers celebrate airstrikes that killed children in Gaza
Israeli settlers celebrated the deadly Gaza airstrikes by wearing stickers saying 'death to terrorists' while drinking wine and toasting each other. The airstrikes on Gaza on 09 May 2023 have so far killed 15 Palestinians including at least 3 children
