Israeli settlers celebrate airstrikes that killed children in Gaza

Israeli settlers celebrated the deadly Gaza airstrikes by wearing stickers saying 'death to terrorists' while drinking wine and toasting each other. The airstrikes on Gaza on 09 May 2023 have so far killed 15 Palestinians including at least 3 children
May 10, 2023 at 10:37 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
May 10, 2023 at 10:37 am

READ: Two killed, two wounded in fresh Israel bombing of Gaza

