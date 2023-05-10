Portuguese / Spanish / English

Silencing criticism of Israel in the classroom: MEMO in conversation with Dr Lara Sheehi

George Washington University recently cleared Sheehi of allegations of anti-Semitism, with the probe once again highlighting that criticism of Israel is being conflated with anti-Semitism
May 10, 2023
May 10, 2023 at 4:00 pm

Dr Lara Sheehi was recently cleared of allegations of anti-Semitism brought against her by the notorious anti-Palestinian lobby group StandWithUs. Join us as we discuss concerns over the conflation of anti-Semitism with criticism of Israel and its effect on education.

Lara Sheehi, PsyD, is an Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychology at the George Washington University's Professional Psychology Program. She teaches decolonial, liberatory and anti-oppressive theories and approaches to clinical treatment, case conceptualisation and community consultation.

She is the president-elect of the Society for Psychoanalysis and Psychoanalytic Psychology (APA Division 39), and the chair of the Teachers' Academy of the American Psychoanalytic Association.

She is co-editor of Studies in Gender and Sexuality and co-editor of CounterSpace in Psychoanalysis, Culture, and Society.

Lara is on the advisory board to the USA–Palestine Mental Health Network and Psychoanalysis for Pride. She is co-author with Stephen Sheehi of the book, 'Psychoanalysis Under Occupation: Practicing Resistance in Palestine' which won the Academic Awards in the 2022 Palestine Book Awards.

