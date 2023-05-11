UN chief 'deeply concerned' by developments in Israel, Palestine

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" about the escalation of hostility between the Palestinian factions and Israel, calling for a reduction in tension, Anadolu news agency reported.

This was stated by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, in response to questions on the growing tension in the Middle East, during a daily press briefing held on Wednesday.

Haq said the Israeli air raids have continued since Tuesday, and that missiles were fired from the Palestinian Gaza Strip at Israel.

"The United Nations confirmed the killing of 15 Palestinians until this morning, including 10 civilians, including 3 girls and a boy, and 4 women and 2 men" he said.

Haq pointed out that the closure of the border crossings with the Gaza Strip prevented the entry of about 600 trucks loaded with foodstuffs, medical supplies and fuel to the enclave.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the developments," he added, stressing that the United Nations calls on all parties to exercise restraint.

At least 25 Palestinians were killed and 76 others injured in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

