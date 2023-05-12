Black Sea Grain deal extension nearing, Turkiye says

Parties to the Black Sea grain pact are nearing a deal to extend it, after talks between Ukrainian, Russian, Turkish and United Nations officials, Turkiye's Defence Minister, Hulusi Akar said, Reuters reports.

According to the report, Russia has threatened to quit the agreement on 18 May over obstacles to its grain and fertiliser exports and the four parties discussed UN proposals to extend the deal on Thursday.

"(The parties) are approaching an agreement on an extension of the grain agreement period," Akar said in a statement released by the Defence Ministry on Friday.

Last July, the UN and Turkiye brokered the Black Sea agreement to tackle the food crisis.

