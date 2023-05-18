Flag March: Israeli politicians sing national anthem inside Al-Aqsa

Israeli occupation authorities deployed more than 3,000 soldiers to the occupied city of Jerusalem and raised the alert level ahead of the provocative Israeli Flag March that is due to travel through Jerusalem including into occupied East Jerusalem .

The Israeli army also deployed three layers of defence systems including the Iron Dome, David's Sling and Hetz.

Israeli media reported that the Flag March will be headed by seven ministers and MKs from the extremist coalition including far-right extremist Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Responding to calls made by so-called Jewish 'Temple Mount' groups, large numbers of illegal settlers have been desecrating Al-Aqsa Mosque since the morning. With ministers joining and singing the Israeli national anthem at the Muslim holy site.

An eyewitness told the Felesteen news site that the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound was turned into a "military base" prior to the start of the settler raids, with Muslim worshippers banned from entry.

