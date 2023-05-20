Qatar: Emir leaves Jeddah before giving speech at Arab Summit

Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported that the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani left the city of Jeddah after heading his country's delegation at the 32nd regular session of the Arab League Council at the summit level.

QNA noted that Sheikh Tamim sent a message to Saudi Arabia's King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, expressing: "His deep thanks and appreciation for the hospitality that His Highness and the accompanying delegation received during his participation in the 32nd regular session of the Arab League Council at the summit level."

The emir of Qatar had arrived in Jeddah to participate in the work of the Arab Summit, received by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and was present when the photo of attendees was taken.

However, the emir of Qatar did not appear at the presidents' plenary session and left early, according to a report by the Qatari Emiri Diwan.

An Arab official told Reuters on Friday that the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani: "Did not hold any bilateral meetings or give a speech at the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia's city of Jeddah, and his attendance was a courtesy visit."

The official added that the emir left the summit before Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad made his speech.

The Syrian regime's news agency SANA disclosed that a handshake occurred between Al-Assad and the emir of Qatar during the summit in Jeddah.

SANA also noted that a side conversation took place between the two presidents; however, it did not publish photos of the handshake in light of Qatar's position rejecting Damascus' return to the Arab League.