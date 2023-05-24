Latest News
/
Qatar discusses ways to maintain calm in Palestine with UN officials
/
Hamas calls for international action to stop settler expansion in Jerusalem
/
74 Palestinians holding Syrian documents evacuated from Sudan
/
PA says US runs Arab-Israeli conflict, not looking for solutions
/
Bahrain abolishes law pardoning rapists who marry victims
/
Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog - sources
/
Tajikistan repatriates 109 women, children from Syria detention camps
/
Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon Central Bank chief - sources
/
Ukraine, Morocco foreign ministers agree on exchange of diplomatic experience
/
Sudan ceasefire brings some respite after weeks of heavy battles
/
Israel has demolished more buildings in occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, says UN
/
Top Israel General says 'action' is on horizon over Iran nuclear work
/
Iran builds underground nuclear facility in defiance of Western sanctions
/
US, EU lawmakers push to depose UAE Jaber from climate talks
/
Rabbis from 3 continents gather in Morocco for Jewish conference
