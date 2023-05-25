Israel's violations of Al-Aqsa threaten its Islamic identity, Islamic-Christian Committee warns

The Islamic-Christian Committee in Support of Jerusalem and its Sanctuaries yesterday warned that the new Israeli judaisation attempts targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque would undermine its Islamic identity.

In a statement, the committee described the measures as "unprecedented", stressing they "pose an existential threat to Al-Aqsa Mosque and its Islamic identity."

The committee reiterated that the Israeli occupation is carrying out a "qualitative move towards the violation of the legal and historical status quo, as well as to forcibly create a new Jewish reality."

Israel is "to give a greenlight to the Israeli occupation forces to facilitate the settler raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque and enable large numbers to desecrate it and perform Talmudic rituals," it warned

Since the early morning, up to 200 fanatic Jewish settlers have stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy protection of Israeli occupation forces.

