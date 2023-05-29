Hamas students wing heads students' council at Al Najah University in West Bank

The Deanship of Student Affairs at Al Najah University, one of Fatah's strongholds in the occupied West Bank, declared on Sunday student Omar Sari, from Hamas students' wing, head of university's student council.

Last week, the Islamic Bloc, Hamas' student wing, won the majority of seats in the students' council of Al Najah University.

It is the first time that the Islamic Bloc wins the majority of seats of this students' council at Al Najah University, where Hamas students have been and still being harassed and chased by the Palestinian Authority and the Israeli occupation.

The Islamic Block won 40 seats against 38 for Fatah Youth and one for the students wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

The Deanship of Student Affairs at Al Najah University announced that the Islamic Bloc holds six portfolios in the students' council, Fatah Youth holds six portfolios and the Popular Front holds one portfolio.

